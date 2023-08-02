STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Partition and Quiet Title Action Theodore Hein and David Hein, Plaintiffs, vs. Elizabeth O’Connor (deceased), her heirs, or any other person claiming an interest in the real estate described herein Defendants. Court File No. 18-CV-23-2289 SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorneys an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above- named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You are further advised that this is an action to determine adverse claims to the following described real estate, situated in the County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, to-wit: That part of the West 396 feet of the East 842 feet of Government Lot 3, Section 4, Township 43, Range 28 lying northerly of the existing centerline of Cooley Drive except that part lying westerly of the following described line: commencing at the west quarter corner of said Section 4 thence South 88 degrees 19 minutes East, assumed bearing, along the east/west quarter section line 3082.08 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence North 0 degrees 33 minutes 8 seconds West 337.33 feet; thence North 25 degrees 36 minutes 24 seconds East 128.82 feet; thence North 25 degrees 37 minutes 1 second West 82.16 feet; thence North 45 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds West 82.73 feet. PID 88040657 Dated: June 26, 2023 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. #0395479 Attorneys for Plaintiff 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone (218) 828-1248 (Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 246132