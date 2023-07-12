STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Declaratory Judgment Action Court File No. 18-CV-23-2356 SUMMONS In Re: Title of Manufactured Home Located at 36166 Tamarack Road, Crosslake, MN Robyn Kielsa, Trustee of the Leo G. Boog Living Trust, Plaintiff, vs. The Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, c/o Attorney General’s Office, Public Safety Division, Leo G. Boog (deceased), Rita M. Boog (deceased), Michael P. Armstrong, and Mary D. Armstrong, and all other persons claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien lien in the manufactured home described herein, Defendants. THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorneys an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above- named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You are further advised that this is an action to declare that a serial number or VIN be assigned, that a new Certificate of Title be issued, that the Certificate of Title be cancelled and surrendered, that the manufactured home located on the land described below be affixed to said land as a fixture for the following described real estate, situated in the County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, to-wit: Lot 13, the Second Addition to Goodrich and Obrien Lake Shores Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota This July 5, 2023 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. /s/ J. Brad Person J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 Attorney for Plaintiff 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone (218) 828-1248 (July 12, 19, 26, 2023) 239615