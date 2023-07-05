State of Minnesota Crow Wing County Dist

State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-FA-23-1255 Case Type: Custody In Re the Custody of Shaina Nikole Callahan: Jaklyn Leigh Schoeszler, Petitioner vs. Nicholas Craig Callahan, Respondent Order for Service by Alternative Means Minn. Stat.§ 518.ll(c) Upon petitioner’s Application for Service by Alternative Means and the files and records of this action, the Court finds: Personal service on respondent cannot be made. Publication in Crow Wing County, MN might reasonably succeed in notifying respondent of this proceeding. Therefore, it is ordered pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 518.11 ( c ): Service shall be made by publishing the Summons in Crow Wing County, MN in a legal newspaper Dated: April 13, 2023 BY THE COURT Mallie, Matthew Judge of District Court (July 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 237601