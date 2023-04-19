STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of James Michael Sullivan, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-368 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 16th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Terrence P. Sullivan, whose address is 14179 Starlite Drive, Rogers, MN, 55374 and Linda J. Sullivan, whose address is 14179 Starlite Drive, Rogers, MN, 55374 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: BY THE COURT Dated: April 5, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: April 5, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Eric Castillo Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Adam J. Kaufman Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. 6900 Wedgwood Road, Suite 200 Maple Grove, MN, 55311 Attorney License No: 0328868 Telephone: (763) 560-5700 FAX: (763) 560-0119 Email: akaufman@hennsnoxlaw.com (April 19 & 26, 2023) 213986