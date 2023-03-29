STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING I

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 18-CV-23-701 Robert L. Marshall, Trustee of the Robert L. Marshall and Loyola A. Marshall Revocable Trust dated July 31, 2012, Plaintiff, vs. Viola A. Moen, and all unknown assigns of the above-named Defendants and all of the unknown heirs of any of the above-named Defendants now deceased, and all unknown persons claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the Office of the above-named Court in Crow Wing County Court File No. 18-CV-23-701. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger & Knudson, P.A.302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411, Brainerd, MN 56401. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4.YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5.LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6.ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7.THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SWl/4 NE 1 /4), Section Ten (10), Township One Hundred Thirty-seven (137), Range Twenty-seven (27), excepting therefrom the West 205 feet thereof and those parts thereof platted as Moen Beach and Burt Cove and that part thereof lying South and East of Moen Beach Road in the plat of Moen Beach, Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The object of this action is to determine that Plaintiff is the sole owner in fee simple, except as to mineral rights reserved to previous owners, if any of the above-described premises and that Defendants have no right, estate, title or interest therein or lien thereon. Dated: March 8, 2023 Borden, Steinbauer. Krueger & Knudson. P.A. Charles P. Steinbauer (Atty. Reg. #10484X) Attorney for Plaintiffs 302 South Sixth Street P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401-0411 Telephone: 218-829-1451 (March 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 203416