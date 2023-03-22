STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING I

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 18-CV-23-558 Eric Lindquist and Kristin Gruning Lindquist, husband and wife; Jeffrey T. Marzolf and Erica L. Marzolf, husband and wife; Donald J. Shutt and Debra S. Countryman Shutt, husband and wife; The Henderson Family Limited Partnership of Rochester, a limited partnership under the laws of Minnesota; Joseph John Hampl Jr. and Joan Elizabeth Hampl, as Co-Trustees or their Successor Trustees under the Hampl Living Trust Dated December 8, 2006; Glenn E. Purdue and Sandra S. Purdue, husband and wife; and David Boldt and Andrew Boldt, as Trustees of the Boldt Family Cabin Trust, Plaintiffs, vs. Julia E. Yanson, as Trustee of the Julia E. Yanson Revocable Trust under Declaration dated April 29, 2008; Christopher Peter Yanson and Elizabeth Wirick Yanson, as Trustees of the C. P. & E. W. Yanson Trust under Agreement dated March 15, 2006; and Kevin M. Herrema and Jeannie M. Herrema, husband and wife; and any other persons claiming an interest through and of them; John Doe; ABC Company; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Defendants above-named. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 60 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 60 days of the date on which this Summons was sent to you, or by February 13, 2023. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger & Knudson, P.A., 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411, Brainerd, MN 56401. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 60 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: That part of the Dry Sand Beach, Sunset Beach, according to the recorded Plat thereof, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, adjacent to the following lots: Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25 of said Plat. Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger & Knudson, P.A. Dated: March 1, 2023 /s/ Virginia J. Knudson Virginia J. Knudson, Atty. ID# 0247819 Attorney for Plaintiffs 302 South Sixth Street P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401-0411 Telephone: 218-829-1451 vjknudson@brainerdlaw.com (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 201159