STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-465 In Re: Estate of Douglas Arnold Johnson a/k/a Douglas A. Johnson, Decedent. NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE ORDER OF INTESTACY, REQUIRE APPRAISAL OF PROBATE REAL ESTATE AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL IN SUPERVISED PROCEEDING Notice is given that on August 15, 2023, at 2:30 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Crow Wing County, Minnesota, on a Petition for formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated October 6, 1993, and for the appraisal of the probate real estate and the formal probate of Will in a supervised proceeding. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. Dated: July 7, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Dated: July 7, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy GRIES LENHARDT ALLEN, P.L.L.P. Jill A. Adkins (195182) 12725 – 43rd Street NE, Suite 201 St. Michael, MN 55376 Email: jill.a@glalawfirm.com Telephone: (763) 497-3099 Facsimile: (763) 497-3639 (July 19 & 26, 2023) 242180