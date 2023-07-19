STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.18-PR-23-2114 Estate of KEVIN FREDERICK BOCKLUND Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 18, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jonathan Bocklund and Joseph Bocklund, whose addresses are P.O. Box 743, Nisswa, Minnesota 56468 and 723 - 22nd Street, Apt. 6, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601, respectively, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. (COURT SEAL) Date: July 7, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Date: July 7, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Date: July 7, 2023 Mallory Evenson Deputy Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives: Brent T. Boeddeker Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0399525 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 19 & 26, 2023) 242153