STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1978 In Re: Estate of Richard Allen Hummel, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated September 11, 2015 and for the appointment of James A. Hummel whose address is 5410 Sieber Street, Midland, MI 48606 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: June 7, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Court Clerk Breen & Person, Ltd. J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 828-1248 Facsimile: (218) 828-4832 Email: brad@breenandperson.com (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237642