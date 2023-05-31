STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1713 In Re: Estate of Jack O. L. Johnson, a/k/a Jack Orin Johnson and Jack O. Johnson, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Mickey O. Johnson (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on June 30th, 2023 , at 8:30a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedent’s last Will dated September 7, 1988, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing and publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3). BY THE COURT Dated: May 22nd, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: May 22nd, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Charles P. Steinbauer MN# 010484X 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 cpsteinbauer@brainerdlaw.com File # 33611 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (May 31; June 7, 2023) 227250