STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1301 In Re: Estate of Roman James Bednar, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 18, 2019 and for the appointment of Jennifer Hedrick, whose address is 13833 – 150th Avenue NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701 and Jacob Bednar, whose address is 14813 County Road 104, Brainerd, MN 56401 as personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: April 20, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: April 20, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Court Clerk Breen & Person, Ltd. J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 828-1248 Facsimile: (218) 828-4832 Email: brad@breenandperson.com (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220155