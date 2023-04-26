STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1296 In Re: Estate of Patrick Mark Ganley, a/k/a Patrick M. Ganley, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 7, 2022. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Andrea Kristine Neva, whose address is P.O. Box 532, Nisswa, MN 56468, and Gabrielle Lee Buffetta, whose address is 13892 Cherrywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425, to serve as the co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: April 21, 2023 /s/ Kristine DeMay Judge of District Court Dated: April 21, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Virginia J. Knudson, MN# 024 7819 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 vjknudson@brainerdlaw.com File #33254 Dated: April 21, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217566