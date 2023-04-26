STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of Margaret Joanne Johnson, a/k/a Margaret J. Johnson, Decedent. Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1258 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 1st, 2023, at 8:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Mary Jeanne Monasmith, whose address is 500 Bradshaw Hollow Road, Loudon, TN 37774, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: April 18, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: April 18, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Charles P. Steinbauer, MN # 010484X 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 cpsteinbauer@brainerdlaw.com File # 33614 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER Dated: April 18, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217296