STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title Action LeRoy J. Maciej and Roxane Maciej, Plaintiffs, vs. The Merrell and Patnode Trust, dated March 16, 2018, Jeffrey Kierzek, Shalla Kierzek, Deland B. Olson, Deborah M. Olson, Shirley A. Robischon and Michael J. Robischon, and any other person claiming an interest in the real estate described herein, Defendants. Court File No. 18-CV-23-1347 SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiffs’ attorneys an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above- named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You are further advised that this is an action to determine adverse claims to the following described real estate, situated in the County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, to-wit: All that part of Government Lot 2, Section 27, Township 44, Range 30. Dated: April 4, 2023 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. /s/ J. Brad Person J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. #0395479 Attorneys for Plaintiffs 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone (218) 828-1248 (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 217248