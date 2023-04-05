STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 18-PR-23-862 In Re: Estate of David Allen Potter, a/k/a David Potter, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed KRISTIN ZANOSKO, whose address is 13981 Hardy Lake Road SW, Pillager, MN 56473, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 23, 2023 /s/ Erik Askegaard Judge of District Court Dated: March 23, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Dated: March 23, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Virginia J. Knudson MN# 0247819 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 vjknudson@brainerdlaw.com File #33598 ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT (March 29; April 5, 2023) 208254