STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-917 In Re: Estate of Warren Paul Kreibich, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Glenn Kreibich has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center at 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN. The Petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: March 16, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: March 16, 2023 /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Court Clerk Breen & Person, Ltd. J. Brad Person, MN #0296302 124 N. 6th Street, Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 828-1248 Facsimile: (218) 828-4832 Email: brad@breenandperson.com (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205805