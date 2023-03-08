STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 18-PR-23-746 In Re: Estate of David Eugene Lundmark, a/k/a David E. Lundmark, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 13 , 2023 at 8:30 AM , a hearing will be held in this Court at Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated September 9, 2022, and for the appointment of Susan Kampen, whose address is 1604 - 14th Avenue, Brainerd, MN 56401, and Shirlee Allen, whose address is 6547 Countryside Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346, as co-personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: March 2, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: March 2, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Charles P. Steinbauer MN# 010484X 302 South Sixth St, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (March 8 & 15, 2023) 201162