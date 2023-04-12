STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS DISTRI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 11-PR-23-400 Estate of John S. Ward, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE ANCILLARY PROCEEDING) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar in an ancillary proceeding. No Will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jeffrey Ward, whose address is 255 3rd Street, Illiopolis, IL 62539, as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has the power to administer the Estate in Minnesota including after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 27, 2023 /s/ Samantha Haynes Registrar Dated: March 27, 2023 /s/ Sue Olson Court Administrator ATTORNEY FOR ANCILLARY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Name: Christopher J. Burns, #0293350 Firm: Henson & Efron, P.A. Street: 225 South Sixth Street, Suite 1600 City, State, ZIP: Minneapolis, MN 55402 Telephone: (612) 252-2833 FAX: (612) 339-6364 Email: cburns@hensonefron.com (April 5 & 12, 2023) 211076