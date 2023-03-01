STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS DISTRI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS DISTRICT COURT JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Court File No.: 11-PR-23-240 In Re: Estate of Mark Edward Jansen, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 16, 2003. The Registrar accepted the Application and appointed William A. Jansen, whose address is 21330 Aubrecht Shores Drive, Pine City, MN 55063, to serve as the Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Any objection to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after twenty-eight (28) days from the issuance of Letters Testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-80 I, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 16 February 2023 /s/ Samantha Haynes Registrar Dated: 16 February 2023 /s/ Sue Olson Deputy Court Administrator GRIES LENHARDT ALLEN, P.L.L.P. Heidi J. Van De Berg (398252) 12725 43rd Street NE, Suite 201 St. Michael, MN 55376 Telephone: 763-497-3099 Email: heidi@glalawfirm.com (March 1 & 8, 2023) 198962