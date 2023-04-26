State of Minnesota County: Crow Wing Cou

State of Minnesota County: Crow Wing County District Court Judicial District: 9th Court File Number: 18-PR-23-1165 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Bret A Strange Decedent (Deceased Person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent of Property A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on May 19th, 2023 at 8:30 (a.m.) a hearing will be held at 213 Laurel Street Brainerd, MN 56401 Via Zoom to hear the petition. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-40 I) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204). Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: [X] mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. [ ] delivering a copy of this Notice and Order to ___ personally at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT: April 11th. 2023 Heidi Davies District Court Referee /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217266