STATE OF MINNESOTA, CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING NOTICE The CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS has scheduled a Committee of the Whole meeting on TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023, IN THE COMMISSIONER’S BOARD ROOM, 1ST FLOOR CTSE. ANNEX, WALKER, MN 56484 beginning at 12:30 PM. The meeting will start with an executive session closed to the public for attorney client privilege pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) to discuss pending litigation. The meeting will open to the public at approximately 1:00 pm to discuss hiring and retaining staff in the current workforce environment. The CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will hold a regular meeting on TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023, at the CROOKED LAKE TOWNSHIP TOWNHALL, 6300 WOODS BAY DRIVE NE, OUTING, MN 56662 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with general business. The County Board will have dinner prior to the meeting at the Channel Bar & Grill, 448 MN-6, Outing, MN 56662 at 4:30 p.m., with no County business discussed. /s/ Joshua D. Stevenson Cass County Administrator (Aug. 9, 2023) 248074