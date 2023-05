STATE OF MINNESOTA, CASS COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION The CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will be holding the CASS COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION on MONDAY, JUNE 12th, 2023, BEGINNING AT 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Board Room, Cass County Courthouse, First Floor, 303 Minnesota Ave W, Walker, Minnesota, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with the Board of Commissioners, please call the Cass County Assessor’s Department at 218 547-7298. /s/ Joshua D. Stevenson Cass County Administrator (May 31; June 7, 2023) 229034