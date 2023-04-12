STATE OF MINNESOTA, CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe State of the Band Address Members of the Cass County Board of Commissioners will be attending the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe State of the Band Address on Friday, April 21, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Northern Lights Event Center, 6800 Y Frontage Rd, Walker MN. No County business will be discussed between Commissioners at this meeting. /s/ Joshua D. Stevenson Cass County Administrator (April 12, 2023) 212473