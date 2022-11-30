(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022 AT 9:00 AM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hear the following applications at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, December 12th at 9:00 AM, City Hall. AFTER THE FACT VARIANCE: Dwight Pfannenstein and Amy Bonfig request an after the fact variance for a patio at a setback of less than 50’ from Gull Lake and exceeding the maximum amount of impervious surface. The property is legally described as Lot 2, First Addition to Ozonite Park (site address is 8265 Harold Lane. The property is zoned Medium Density Residential (R-2). CONDITONAL USE PERMIT/VARIANCE: Zorbaz on Gull is seeking a conditional use permit for the construction of a solar carport system at a setback of less than 50 feet from County State Aid Highway 77 and a setback of less than 30 feet from Lost Lake Road. The carport system will consist of 3 structures (each structure approximately 43’x135’). The property is legally described as Part of Government Lots 2 and 3, Section 16, Township 135 Range 29 (site address is 8105 Lost Lake Road). ADJOINING PROPERTIES PLEASE NOTE: Notice relative to the above listed requests are sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event any property owners have been missed or that our records are not correct. Additional information on the above applications may be obtained at City Hall. Dated: November 30, 2022 For: City of Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment By: Teri Hastings Planning & Zoning Administrator