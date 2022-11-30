(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) School Board Special Meeting ISD #186 October 28, 2022 A special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on October 28, 2022. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 7:15 a.m. Clerk Tracy Wallin recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, and Dena Moody, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Absent: Directors Derrek Johnson and Amy Sjoblad. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Moody, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Moved by Wallin, seconded by Moody to ratify the 2022-2025 SEIU Local 284 Agreement, as presented. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Wallin to approve the memorandum of understanding with SEIU Local 284 regarding the Student Information System (SIS) change, as presented. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Moody to adjourn. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 7:18 a.m. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Wallin, Clerk