(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) School Board Special Meeting ISD #186 November 14, 2022 A special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on November 14, 2022. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Clerk Tracy Wallin recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Derrek Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, and Amy Sjoblad, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Sjoblad to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by C. Johnson to adopt the resolution canvassing returns of votes of the school district general election, as presented. A roll call vote was taken with all voting in favor. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by D. Johnson to adopt the resolution authorizing issuance of certificates of election and directing the school district clerk to perform other election related duties, as presented. A roll call vote was taken with all voting in favor. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. A draft of the 2023-24 school calendar was presented for review and discussion. Superintendent Stumpf explained the parameters and process for building this draft calendar. Superintendent Stumpf and Kerri Nordby, Information, Data, and Assessment Coordinator, presented information on the proposed Student Information System (SIS) change from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus with implementation beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Travis Raske, Director of Teaching & Learning, presented World’s Best Workforce goals and results. Moved by Moody, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to adjourn. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 6:44 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Wallin, Clerk