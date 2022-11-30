Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Published November 30, 2022
(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) PUBLIC‌ ‌NOTICE‌ CITY‌ ‌OF‌ ‌PINE‌ ‌RIVER‌ Truth‌ ‌in‌ ‌Taxation‌ ‌Meeting‌ The‌ ‌Pine‌ ‌River‌ ‌City‌ ‌Council‌ ‌will‌ ‌hold‌ ‌a‌ ‌public‌ ‌hearing‌ ‌on‌ ‌Tuesday,‌ ‌December‌ ‌13th,‌ ‌2022 ‌at‌ ‌6:00‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌to‌ ‌review‌ ‌and‌ ‌approve‌ ‌the‌ ‌2023 ‌General‌ ‌ Fund‌ ‌Budget‌ ‌&‌ ‌Levy.‌ ‌The‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ held‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌Pine‌ ‌River‌ ‌City‌ ‌Hall.‌ Any‌ ‌interested‌ ‌parties‌ ‌are‌ ‌encouraged‌ ‌to‌ ‌attend‌ ‌the‌ ‌meeting.‌ Please‌ ‌note‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌County‌ ‌Assessor‌ ‌is‌ ‌responsible‌ ‌for‌ ‌any/all‌ ‌property‌ valuation‌ ‌changes.‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌have‌ ‌questions‌ regarding‌ ‌any‌ ‌change‌ ‌in‌ ‌your‌ ‌valuation‌ ‌please‌ ‌contact‌ ‌Cass‌ ‌County‌ ‌Assessor’s‌ ‌office.‌