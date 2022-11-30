(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on December 16, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting onsite visits on December 15, 2022 for the December 16, 2022 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A SUBDIVISION: Highway 103 Storage Association: 13529 County Road 103, City of Crosslake. To request a preliminary replat. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted.