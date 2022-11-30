(Published in the Echo Journal November
(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING NOTICE The Cass County Board of Commissioners will have a Joint Meeting with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council on Friday, December 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Northern Lights Casino, 6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW, Walker, MN. Contact Josh Stevenson at josh.stevenson@casscountymn.gov or 218 547- 7204 for more information. /s/Joshua Stevenson