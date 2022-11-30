(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, 2022, 1t.) STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CASS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING NOTICE The Cass County Board of Commissioners will have a Joint Meeting with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council on Friday, December 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Northern Lights Casino, 6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW, Walker, MN. Contact Josh Stevenson at josh.stevenson@casscountymn.gov or 218 547- 7204 for more information. /s/Joshua Stevenson