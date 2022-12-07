(Published in the Echo Journal November 30, December 7, 2022, 2t.) City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Interim Use Application I-22-002 Brad Thayer for a Home Occupation (manufacture medical supplies) at 8442 Buschmann Road Breezy Point, MN 56472. Parcel 10050509. East 663 ft of SE ¼ subject to an Easement of Record. Zoned Estate Lots (EL). A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point (218) 562-4441 Ext. 260 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us