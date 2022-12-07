(Published in the Echo Journal November 23, 30, December 7, 2022, 3t.) SUMMONS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title Action Court File No. 18-CV-22-4234 Joyce B. Volner, Plaintiff, vs. Larry P. Bible, Joyce Bible, Tristan M. Banks, Wendy M. Banks, Robert E. Brown, Shirley K. Brown, Brian J. Dirks, Nancy J. Dietz, Jon F. Hoffman, Mary M. Hoffman, Martin Iske, Jana Iske, James W. Nielsen, Vivene R. Nielsen, Arthur T. Nichols (deceased), Violet C. Nichols (deceased), and any other persons claiming an interest to the real estate described herein, Defendants. THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorneys an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above- named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You are further advised that this is an action to determine adverse claims to the following described real estate, situated in the County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, to-wit: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4-NW1/4), Section 7, Township 133, Range 28, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the north quarter corner of said Section 7; thence South 00 degrees 37 minutes 02 seconds East, bearing based on the City of Baxter Coordinate Database NAD 83, 558.25 feet along the west line of FIRST ADDITION TO WESTWOOD ACRES, according to the recorded plat thereof in the Recorder’s Office, said Crow Wing County to the south line of the Volner Tract according to Document No. 385465 on file in the Recorder’s Office, said Crow Wing County; thence North 88 degrees 49 minutes 55 seconds West 5.87 feet along the westerly extension of said south line of the Volner Tract to the east line of WHITNEY OAKS according to the recorded plat thereof on file in said Crow Wing County Recorder’s Office; thence North 00 degrees 01 minute 03 seconds West 558.10 feet along said east line of WHITNEY OAKS to the point of beginning. Subject to the right of way for Excelsior Road. Subject to easements, reservations, or restrictions of record, if any. Dated: November 17, 2022 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. /s/ J. Brad Person J. Brad Person, Esq. #0296302 Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. #0395479 Attorneys for Plaintiff 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone (218) 828-1248