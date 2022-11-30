(Published in the Echo Journal November 23, 30, 2022, 2t.) CASS COUNTY, STATE OF MINNESOTA CASS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 2023 Truth in Taxation & Fee Schedules The regular meeting of the Cass County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, December 8th beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the Truth in Taxation, 2023 Cass County budget and property tax levy public meeting and public hearing for the general and land use 2023 fee schedules beginning at 6 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Board Room, 303 Minnesota Ave West, Walker, MN. Documents are available for review on the Cass County website at www.casscountymn.gov or at the Cass County Administrator’s office. Questions or comments may be directed to Josh Stevenson at (218) 547-7204 or josh.stevenson@casscountymn.gov. If you have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to fully participate in this event, please contact Josh Stevenson before December 1st via email: josh.stevenson@casscountymn.gov or telephone: (218) 547-7204. /s/Joshua Stevenson Cass County Administrator