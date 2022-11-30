(Published in the Echo Journal November 23, 30, 2022, 2t.) CITY OF JENKINS COUNTY OF CROW WING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the city council of Jenkins will meet in the council chambers of the city hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 to consider the making of Improvement No. 22-02. The proposed improvement is on Brown Boulevard (Ackerman Trail to Shanty Court) and Shanty Court (Brown Boulevard to end). The improvement is to upgrade said street to a bituminous standard according to the City of Jenkins street specifications approved December 13, 2010, and pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the benefitting abutting properties. The estimated cost of the improvement is $126,226.00. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Dated this 16th day of November, 2022. /s/ Krista A. Okerman, City Clerk-Treasurer