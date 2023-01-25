(Published in the Echo Journal, January
(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) MAPLE TOWNSHIP Property owners in Maple Township, County of Cass, and State of Minnesota are hereby notified of a Special Meeting on granting a Conditional Use Permit to 4669 County Rd 1 SW Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (Parcel Number 23-001-2201) to allow a gravel pit on the property. The hearing is set for February 6th,2023 at 7:00 pm in the Maple Town Hall. Respectfully submitted by: Alisha Alderson, Maple Township Clerk