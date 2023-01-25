(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) MAPLE TOWNSHIP Property owners in Maple Township, County of Cass, and State of Minnesota are hereby notified of a Special Meeting on granting a Conditional Use Permit to 4669 County Rd 1 SW Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (Parcel Number 23-001-2201) to allow a gravel pit on the property. The hearing is set for February 6th,2023 at 7:00 pm in the Maple Town Hall. Respectfully submitted by: Alisha Alderson, Maple Township Clerk