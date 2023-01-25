(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County State of Minnesota NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the City Council on February 6, 2023 in the City Hall located at 8319 Co. Rd. 11, Breezy Point, MN 56472 at 6:30 pm to consider adopting Ordinance 2023-01, an interim ordinance suspending Chapter 115 of the City Code and placing a moratorium on the licensure and operation of short term rentals. All such persons desiring to be heard on this matter will be given an opportunity to do so. David C. Chanski, MPA City Administrator/Clerk