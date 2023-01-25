(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTWILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 003-22 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 8, Article I of the Nisswa Code of Ordinances, regarding short term rental regulations and permit requirements within the City of Nisswa. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 004-22 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 20 of the Nisswa Code of Ordinances, regarding land use and development within the City of Nisswa. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA