(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, February 1, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-112 In Re: Estate of Maxwell Anthony Perwien, aka Mickey Anthony Perwien, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Micah Perwien, whose address is 100 Eastland Drive, Apt. F37, Woodruff, SC 29388 and Rena Perwien, whose address is 15052 Sioux Place, Kiln, MS 39556 as personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. -Via Zoom Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: January 12, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Court Clerk Breen & Person, Ltd. J. Brad Person, MN #0296302 124 N. 6th Street, Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 828-1248 Facsimile: (218) 828-4832 Email: brad@breenandperson.com