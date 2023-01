(Published in the Echo Journal, January

(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, February 1, 2023, 2t.) AERATION NOTICE Corset Lake in Cass County will have an active aeration system this winter, starting Saturday February 25th, causing open water and thin ice. Call 218-839-2020 if any questions.

