(Published in the Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given the City of Jenkins Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Jenkins City Hall (33861 Cottage Avenue) to conduct the following public hearing: Conditional Use Permit Application 01-23 to operate an event center in the Agricultural District. The subject property is located at 35002 COUNTY ROAD 15. Parcel ID 26220539. The subject property is described as: SW1/4 OF SE1/4 Sec 22 Twp 137 Rge 29. The applicant/property owner is Alexander W. Drown. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at krista.okerman@jenkins-mn.com. A staff report will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. City of Jenkins