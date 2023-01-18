(Published in the Echo Journal, January

(Published in the Echo Journal, January 18, 25, 2023, 2t.) Notice Whitefish Storage LLC located at 6229 Northwoods Drive & 3499 Kendall Circle in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. The following abandon units will be Auctioned off on or about February 28, 2023, On Big Deal Auctions Website: www.BigDealAuctions.com Unit #127 & Unit #113 Isaiah Henry Kretzman 15931 Hyland Ct Apple Valley, Mn 55124 Markita Adell Larose Gerdes 5041 Catherines Way Brainerd, Mn 56401 Personal and Household Items.

