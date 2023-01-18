(Published in the Echo Journal, January 18, 2023, 1t.) BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA DECEMBER 19, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING A special meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Katy Botz, Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Discussion Items: • Health services addition and DCD classroom remodel. Jolene Bengtson, Business Manager, presented an update on building construction plans and the corresponding budget for the planned health services addition and the elementary DCD classroom remodel. • World’s Best Workforce Report. Rachel Telfer, Curriculum Director, presented the World’s Best Workforce Report and discussed the submission process. • Wage increase for food service staff. The non-certified negotiation committee recommends increasing wages for food service staff effective January 2023 and offering 2023-2025 wage and benefit increases consistent with the Local 284 package that is on the agenda for approval later in the meeting. • French trip. Melanie Lindquist, French Teacher, presented information on a proposed trip to Quebec for the summer of 2024. Motion by Sheley, second by Bouchonville, to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with School Service Employees International Union, Local #284 regarding wage rates effective January 1, 2023. Bouchonville, Carlson, Hoplin, Sheley and Trumble voted aye; Botz and Cunningham abstained; and the motion carried. Motion by Trumble, second by Carlson, to approve a 2023-2025 agreement with School Service Employees International Union, Local #284. Bouchonville, Carlson, Hoplin, Sheley and Trumble voted aye; Botz and Cunningham abstained; and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to approve letters of assignment with food service staff effective January 1, 2023 reflecting a $2 per hour wage increase. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve 2023-2025 letters of assignment with food service staff. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve a $2 per hour increase to short hour food service staff effective January 1, 2023. The new rate will be $15.25. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Botz, to approve the 2023-2024 school calendar. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to close the meeting per Minnesota State Law 13D.05 in order to perform an evaluation on Jonathan Clark, Superintendent. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:15 p.m. and reopened at 7:32 p.m. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 7:33 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous