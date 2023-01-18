(Published in the Echo Journal, January 18, 2023, 1t.) BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA DECEMBER 5, 2022 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Katy Botz, Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. David Sheley was absent. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Truth in Taxation – Jolene Bengtson, Business Manager Spotlight on Education – Effective School Framework, Cindy Swenson from Sourcewell Motion by Carlson, second by Botz, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve the minutes of the November 7, 2022 regular board meeting and the November 17, 2022 special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, ESSER funding and enrollment reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 72296-72469 totaling $241,514.74); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions and adopt resolution accepting monetary awards and donations as presented; and • Approve Personnel Items: Accept the resignation of Mary Sigan, Counselor, effective June 30, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; Accept the resignation of Tammy Moon, Paraprofessional, effective November 10, 2022 and authorize posting for a replacement; and Approve the hiring of Nick Gravdahl as Junior High Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season. All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • 2023-24 school calendar draft. Superintendent Clark presented a draft of the 2023-24 school calendar. • 2023 board meeting dates and times. The January reorganization and regular board meeting date and time will be set by an action item later in the agenda. The remaining 2023 meetings will be set at the reorganization meeting. • Superintendent evaluation. The mid-year evaluation of Superintendent Clark will occur in closed session at the December 19, 2022 special meeting. Motion by Trumble, second by Botz, to certify the final 2022 pay 2023 levy at $1,713,745.60. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to set the 2023 reorganization meeting for January 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center. The regular meeting will begin immediately after. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to close the meeting per Minnesota State Law 13D.03 Subd. 3 in order to discuss strategy for labor negotiations with School Service Employees Union, Local #284. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:57 p.m. and reopened at 7:14 p.m. Chair Cunninham adjourned the meeting at 7:14 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous