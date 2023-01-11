(Published in the Echo Journal, January 11, 2023, 1t.) MAPLE TOWNSHIP Property owners in Maple Township, County of Cass, and State of Minnesota are hereby notified of a Special Meeting on granting a Conditional Use Permit to 5253 55th Ave SW Pine River, MN 56474 (Parcel Number 23-002-1400) to allow a gravel pit on the property. The hearing is set for January 9th, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Maple Town Hall. Respectfully submitted by: Alisha Alderson, Maple Township Clerk