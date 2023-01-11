(Published in the Echo Journal, January 11, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on January 27, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting onsite visits on January 26, 2023 for the January 27, 2023 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A VARIANCE: Staley Lane Holdings LLC: 12101 Ginseng Path Rd, City of Crosslake. To request a variance for a lake setback. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted.