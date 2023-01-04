(Published in the Echo Journal January 4, 2023, 1t.) GAS FRANCHISE ORDINANCE ORDINANCE NO. 001-2023. CITY OF Chickamaw Beach, Cass COUNTY, MINNESOTA AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO NORTHERN STATES POWER COMPANY, A MINNESOTA CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, PERMISSION TO ERECT A GAS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM FOR THE PURPOSES OF CONSTRUCTING, OPERATING, REPAIRING AND MAINTAINING IN THE CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH, MINNESOTA, THE NECESSARY GAS PIPES, MAINS AND APPURTENANCES FOR THE TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF GAS TO THE CITY AND ITS INHABITANTS AND OTHERS AND TRANSMITTING GAS INTO AND THROUGH THE CITY AND TO USE THE PUBLIC GROUNDS AND PUBLIC WAYS OF THE CITY FOR SUCH PURPOSES. THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH, CASS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS: SECTION 1. DEFINITIONS. For purposes of this Ordinance, the following capitalized terms listed in alphabetical order shall have the following meanings: 1.1 City. The City of Chickamaw Beach, County of Cass, State of Minnesota. 1.2 City Utility System. Facilities used for providing non-energy related public utility service owned or operated by City or agency thereof, including sewer and water service, but excluding facilities for providing heating, lighting or other forms of energy. 1.3 Commission. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, or any successor agency or agencies, including an agency of the federal government, which preempts all, or part of the authority to regulate Gas retail rates now vested in the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. 1.4 Company. Northern States Power Company, a Minnesota corporation, its successors and assigns. 1.5 Gas. “Gas” as used herein shall be held to include natural gas, manufactured gas, or other form of gaseous energy. 1.6 Gas Facilities. Pipes, mains, regulators, and other facilities owned or operated by Company for the purpose of providing gas service for public use. 1.7 Notice. A written notice served by one party on the other party referencing one or more provisions of this Ordinance. Notice to Company shall be mailed to the General Counsel, 401 Nicollet Mall, 8th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55401. Notice to the City shall be mailed to the City Clerk, Ed Henk. Either party may change its respective address for the purpose of this Ordinance by written notice to the other party. 1.8 Public Ground. Land owned by the City for park, open space or similar purpose, which s held for use in common by the public. 1.9 Public Way. Any street, alley, walkway or other public right-of-way within the City. SECTION 2. ADOPTION OF FRANCHISE. 2.1 Grant of Franchise. City hereby grants Company, for a period of 20 years from the date passed and approved by the City, the right to transmit and furnish Gas energy for light, heat, power and other purposes for public and private use within and through the limits of the City as its boundaries now exist or as they may be extended in the future. For these purposes, Company may construct, operate, repair and maintain Gas Facilities in, on, over, under and across the Public Grounds and Public Ways of City, subject to the provisions of this Ordinance. Company may do all reasonable things necessary or customary to accomplish these purposes, subject, however, to such reasonable regulations as may be imposed by the City pursuant to ordinance and to the further provisions of this franchise agreement. SECTION 3. LOCATION, OTHER REGULATIONS. 3.1 Location of Facilities. Gas Facilities shall be located, constructed and maintained so as not to interfere with the safety and convenience of ordinary travel along and over Public Ways and so as not to disrupt normal operation of any City Utility System previously installed therein. Gas Facilities shall be located on Public Grounds as determined by the City. Company’s construction, reconstruction, operation, repair, maintenance and location of Gas Facilities shall be subject to permits if required by separate ordinance and to other reasonable regulations of the City to the extent not inconsistent with the terms of this franchise agreement. Company may abandon underground gas facilities in place, provided, at City’s request, Company will remove abandoned metal pipe interfering with a City improvement project, but only to the extent such metal pipe is uncovered by excavation as part of the City’s improvement project. SECTION 4. RELOCATIONS. 4.1 Relocation of Gas Facilities in Public Ways. If the City determines to vacate a Public Way for a City improvement project, or at City’s cost to grade, regrade, or change the line of any Public Way, or construct or reconstruct any City Utility System in any Public Way, it may order Company to relocate its Gas Facilities located therein if relocation is reasonably necessary to accomplish the City’s proposed public improvement. Except as provided in Section 4.3, Company shall relocate its Gas Facilities at its own expense. The City shall give Company reasonable notice of plans to vacate for a City improvement project, or to grade, regrade, or change the line of any Public Way or to construct or reconstruct any City Utility System. If a relocation is ordered within five years of a prior relocation of the same Gas Facilities, which was made at Company expense, the City shall reimburse Company for Non-Betterment Costs on a time and material basis, provided that if a subsequent relocation is required because of the extension of a City Utility System to a previously unserved area, Company may be required to make the subsequent relocation at its expense. Nothing in this Ordinance requires Company to relocate, remove, replace or reconstruct at its own expense its Gas Facilities where such relocation, removal, replacement or reconstruction is solely for the convenience of the City and is not reasonably necessary for the construction or reconstruction of a Public Way or City Utility System or other City improvement. SECTION 5. TREE TRIMMING. Company is also granted the permission and authority to trim all shrubs and trees, including roots, in the Public Ways of City to the extent Company finds necessary to avoid interference with the proper construction, operation, repair and maintenance of Gas Facilities, provided that Company shall save City harmless from any liability in the premises. SECTION 6. INDEMNIFICATION. 6.1 Indemnity of City. Company shall indemnify, keep and hold the City free and harmless from any and all liability on account of injury to persons or damage to property occasioned by the construction, maintenance, repair, inspection, the issuance of permits, or the operation of the Gas Facilities located in the Public Grounds and Public Ways. The City shall not be indemnified for losses or claims occasioned through its own negligence except for losses or claims arising out of or alleging the City’s negligence as to the issuance of permits for, or inspection of, Company’s plans or work. The City shall not be indemnified if the injury or damage results from the performance in a proper manner of acts reasonably deemed hazardous by Company, and such performance is nevertheless ordered or directed by City after notice of Company’s determination. SECTION 7. VACATION OF PUBLIC WAYS. The City shall give Company at least two weeks prior written notice of a proposed vacation of a Public Way. Except where required for a City improvement project, the vacation of any Public Way, after the installation of Gas Facilities, shall not operate to deprive Company of its rights to operate and maintain such Gas Facilities, until the reasonable cost of relocating the same and the loss and expense resulting from such relocation are first paid to Company. In no case, however, shall City be liable to Company for failure to specifically preserve a right of way under Minnesota Statutes, Section 160.29. SECTION 8. CHANGE IN FORM OF GOVERNMENT. Any change in the form of government of the City shall not affect the validity of this Ordinance. Any governmental unit succeeding the City shall, without the consent of Company, succeed to all of the rights and obligations of the City provided in this Ordinance.