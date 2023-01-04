(Published in the Echo Journal January 4, 2023, 1t.) ORDINANCE NO. 6, FOURTH SERIES AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND REVISING THE ZONING MAP FOR THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING, STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 6, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 20th day of December, 2022. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to amend the Nisswa Zoning Ordinance to revise the Zoning Map. The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191, Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the Council this 20th day of December, 2022, by a 5/5th vote of the Council. /s/ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa /s/ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa