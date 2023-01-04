(Published in the Echo Journal January 4, 11, 18, 2023, 3t.) Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. § 259.10 State of Minnesota County of Sherburne District Court Tenth Judicial District Court File Number: 71-CV-22-1478 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Jeffery Thomas Good and Mary Shields Good On Behalf of: Mason James Elletson For a Change of Name to: Mason James Elletson Good To: Brandon Dale Elletson Brainerd, MN An Application for Name Change has been filed by Jeffrey Thomas Good and Mary Shields Good for a change of name for the minor child Mason James Elletson to Mason James Elletson Good. A hearing on this Application will be held at REMOTELY - Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Dr. NW, Elk River, MN 55330 on February 15, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Sherburne County Court Administrator’s Office, 13880 Business Center Dr. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child may be granted. Dated: December 16, 2022 /s/ Patricia A. Kuka Court Administrator /s/ Beverly K. Hillesheim Deputy