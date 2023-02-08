(Published in the Echo Journal, February 8, 15, 2023, 2t.) ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Other Civil - Torrens COURT FILE NO. 18-CV-23-369 In the Matter of the Petition of PSE PROPERTIES, LLC For a New Certificate of Title After Mortgage Foreclosure TO: ROBERT BOURN, MIDWEST MINNESOTA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON THE REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN CROW WING COUNTY, STATE OF MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED HEREIN. IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 24th day of February, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., in District Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, in the City of Brainerd, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows: That the Crow Wing County Registrar of Titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 79806 and when the referenced Quit Claim Deed in favor of PSE Properties, LLC is recorded, to issue in lieu thereof one new Certificate of Title in the name of the PSE Properties, LLC, with address at 11014 Pine Beach Peninsula Road, East Gull Lake, Minnesota 56401, subject to the memorials of Documents No. 99666 and 154325, but free of all memorials on present Certificate of Title No. 79806, with the legal description as follows: Lot One (1), Block Two (2), of TIMBER OAKS, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said county and state. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: 1. At least ten (10) days prior to such hearing upon the above persons residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of the Summons in a civil action. 2. At least fourteen (14) days prior to such hearing upon any of the named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to such non-resident at his post office address, by registered mail or certified mail, return receipt. 3. That service upon any party who cannot be found and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks’ publication (14 days prior to the hearing) of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing by First Class Mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of the Order at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing by First Class Mail, to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title, if any address is so stated. 4. Upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. Sec. 5.25. DATED: February 6, 2023 BY THE COURT: /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Approved as to Form: /s/ James W. Nelson, Deputy Examiner of Titles Crow Wing County, Minnesota