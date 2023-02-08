(Published in the Echo Journal, February 8, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE Pine River-Backus ISD #2174 2023 School Board Meetings The following dates have been set for Pine River-Backus School Board 2023 regular monthly meetings. All meetings listed will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center. Visit prbschools.org, school board section, for a listing of scheduled work sessions, committee meetings and any changes/additions to regular and special board meetings. • February 6 • March 6 • April 3 • May 1 • June 5 • July 10 • August 7 • September 11 • October 2 • November 6 • December 4 Wanda Carlson Pine River-Backus School Board Clerk