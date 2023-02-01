(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF CROSSLAKE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LEGAL SERVICES The City of Crosslake is accepting proposals for labor and employment legal services on an independent contractual basis. Proposal must be received by 4:00 PM, February 24, 2023. Proposals received after the above date and time will not be considered. Please contact City Clerk at 218-692-2688 or cityclerk@crosslake.net for proposal requirements or visit the City website at www.cityofcrosslake.org.